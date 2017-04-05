Witness Sought In November 2016 Tulsa Double Homicide - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Witness Sought In November 2016 Tulsa Double Homicide

Posted: Updated:
Levi Dunkin. [Tulsa Police] Levi Dunkin. [Tulsa Police]
James Mahdavi [Tulsa County jail] James Mahdavi [Tulsa County jail]
Rodney McGee and Leroy Coleman. [Tulsa Police] Rodney McGee and Leroy Coleman. [Tulsa Police]
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police are trying to locate a transient who prosecutors say is an essential witness in a double homicide in November 2016.

The witness, 19-year-old Levi Dunkin, failed to appear for a preliminary hearing on March 22, 2017 for James Mahdavi, charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Leroy Coleman and Rodney McGee. 

That hearing was continued until April 13th.

Police say Dunkin also has several outstanding warrants for drug and burglary charges.

Police ask anyone with information about where Levi Dunkin is to call Tulsa Police Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

