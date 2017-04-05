Jay Man Writing Text Alerts For April The Giraffe

You can be the first to hear about April the Giraffe as she prepares to give birth.

One of Oklahoma's Own is helping folks keep up with America's favorite giraffe. Berry Enloe from Jay created a text message alert system that sends real-time updates on April the Giraffe.

People from around the world have been watching an online live stream of April as she prepares to give birth.

With these text alerts, folks don't have to worry about missing a moment. Sign up for his text alerts at April the Giraffe's web page on Animal Adventure Park.