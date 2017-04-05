Tulsa Rancher's 20-Year-Old Horse Stolen

Stormy is all alone without Frank.

A Tulsa ranch owner is desperately searching for his horse that was stolen during a thunderstorm. David Mitchell said this isn't the first time his barn has been burglarized. He says it happened back in 2009 too.

And from what he's seen so far, he says he wouldn't be surprised to find out it's the same guy.

A thief, or thieves, broke into David Mitchell's barn last Tuesday night during a thunderstorm. Mitchell says they not only stole his two saddles - but something even more valuable.

"I looked around for my horses and then traipsed the whole pasture and found that they were gone," said David Mitchell, horse owner and crime victim.

The oldest of the two, ironically named "Stormy," was found in a woman's back yard the next day. But his other horse, Frank, is still missing.

Frank is 20-year-old Buckskin with a grey and black mane. He weighs around 1,150 pounds.

Mitchell says Frank may be worth around $2,000, but having raised the horse himself - Mitchell says he's priceless.

"It's tough. I know how he was cared for here. He had the best of existence. Good pasture, good feed. And I just don't know how he's being taken care of," he said.

He says he's not the only one who misses Frank.

"They were joined at the hip," he said of Frank and Stormy. "They were buddies."

And although Mitchell's not sure if he'll ever see Frank again, he says the support from his neighbors, and even local law enforcement - has blown him away.

"You find out your friends. They're really helping us. They really are," said David Mitchell, theft victim.

Mitchell says he absolutely plans on offering a reward for the return of his horse, he just hasn't decided how much yet.