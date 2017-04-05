Torchy's Tacos To Open Tulsa Restaurant

Torchy's Tacos is coming to Tulsa.

According to the company's web site, it will soon be opening a restaurant at 3330 South Peoria. The building used to be a Delta Cafe, then a Wolfgang Puck restaurant, then a burger place.

The web site doesn't say when Torchy's will open.

Torchy's opened in Austin, Texas in 2006 and now has locations across Texas and two in Colorado. It already has a store in Norman.