Tulsa Law Enforcement, Homeland Security Agents Make Heroin Bust - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

News: Crime

Tulsa Law Enforcement, Homeland Security Agents Make Heroin Bust

Posted: Updated:
BIXBY, Oklahoma -

Homeland security agents teamed up with Tulsa police and Tulsa County deputies for a heroin drug bust in Bixby Wednesday. 

They arrested three people and News On 6 got the story exclusively. 

Agents and officers said we're seeing a big resurgence of heroin in Green Country and they said it's coming from the same source where the meth is coming from - south of the border. 

Federal agents and officers arrested three men and all were booked into jail for heroin trafficking and having drug proceeds. All three were held without bond.

They said the three men bring the heroin to Oklahoma, find a quiet place with cheap rent and set up shop.

They can be hard to catch because they don't stay for long periods of time. Others come to the state to replace them.

"They can come to town and pick up and leave when the heat is on. It makes it more difficult but like any other investigation, we adapt and figure out ways around that," said one undercover officer. 

They said as Oklahoma cracks down on the sale of painkillers, those addicts turn to heroin, because it's  cheap and has morphine as its base, but, some people mix in something much more dangerous.

"The big danger with heroin is one of the ways of manufacturing it is with Fentanyl and it's so much more powerful in small doses and can cause overdoses," the undercover officer said. 

They said even though we're seeing more heroin in Green Country, it's not yet to the level people on the East Coast are seeing.

"I think we do a pretty good job trying to stay on top of it," the undercover officer said. 

Neighbors said they didn't see a lot of people coming and going from this place. Agents said that's because they don't think it was being sold out of here. They believe the site is a distribution center and it's where the men were living. All three of the suspects will be held for ICE.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.