Okmulgee Police Arrest Third Person In Connection With Double Murder

Isaiah and Victor Wilson turned themselves in Tuesday

A third person has been arrested in connection with the weekend shooting deaths of Corey Todd and Anthony Cooks, Okmulgee Police said Wednesday.

OPD arrested Victoria Wilson after a warrant was issued for her part in the shooting Saturday, April 1, police said. OPD said Wilson is the sister of two men arrested Tuesday.

Isaiah and Victor Wilson turned themselves in early Tuesday and are currently in Okmulgee County jail for the fatal shootings of Todd and Cooks. A third person, Donte Todd, remains in critical condition at a Tulsa hospital.

Wilson was arrested on a complaint of being an accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, OPD said.

Police said Wilson made statements during interviews that investigators were later able to determine were not true.

Investigators continue to investigate and said they expect more arrests to follow.