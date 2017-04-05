Bartlesville Man Arrested After 40-Mile Chase To Oologah - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Bartlesville Man Arrested After 40-Mile Chase To Oologah

Posted: Updated:
Photo of Christopher Donnell being booked into the Nowata County Jail. Photo of Christopher Donnell being booked into the Nowata County Jail.
OOLOGAH, Oklahoma -

A Bartlesville man is in the Nowata County Jail after a 40-mile chase from Bartlesville to Oologah Saturday night.

According to the Oologah Lake Leader, the chase started when a Bartlesville officer tried to stop Christopher Lloyd Donnell, 31, on the evening of April 1, 2017. 

That started a chase that went down Highway 169 through Nowata, Watova and Talala before ending near the campus of Oologah Schools at Highway 169 and 380 Road. Donnell crashed into a fence to avoid a roadblock, then got out and ran, the paper says, beginning a manhunt that lasted for three-and-a-half hours.

He was arrested in a neighborhood early Sunday morning near 390 Road and Boundary, on the northeast side of Oologah. The manhunt involved at least ten agencies, including the Nowata County Sheriff's Office, Oologah Police, Bartlesville Police, Washington County Sheriff's Office, Rogers County Sheriff's Office, Talala Police, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Owasso Police K-9 units.

Donnell faces 13 complaints, including three felony counts of running a roadblock and one felony of eluding an officer. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.