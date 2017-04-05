Bartlesville Man Arrested After 40-Mile Chase To Oologah

Photo of Christopher Donnell being booked into the Nowata County Jail.

A Bartlesville man is in the Nowata County Jail after a 40-mile chase from Bartlesville to Oologah Saturday night.

According to the Oologah Lake Leader, the chase started when a Bartlesville officer tried to stop Christopher Lloyd Donnell, 31, on the evening of April 1, 2017.

That started a chase that went down Highway 169 through Nowata, Watova and Talala before ending near the campus of Oologah Schools at Highway 169 and 380 Road. Donnell crashed into a fence to avoid a roadblock, then got out and ran, the paper says, beginning a manhunt that lasted for three-and-a-half hours.

He was arrested in a neighborhood early Sunday morning near 390 Road and Boundary, on the northeast side of Oologah. The manhunt involved at least ten agencies, including the Nowata County Sheriff's Office, Oologah Police, Bartlesville Police, Washington County Sheriff's Office, Rogers County Sheriff's Office, Talala Police, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Owasso Police K-9 units.

Donnell faces 13 complaints, including three felony counts of running a roadblock and one felony of eluding an officer.