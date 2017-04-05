Jenks Senior Accepted Into All 8 Ivy League Universities

It's not unusual for outstanding high school students to be accepted by one of the eight Ivy League universities.

But, one Jenks High School senior has achieved something extraordinary - she's been accepted by all eight. The Ivy League colleges are Harvard, Yale, Cornell, Columbia, Princeton, Dartmouth, Brown and the University of Pennsylvania.

"I could never have imagined that this could have happened," said Sarah Cameron.

Now, Cameron has a problem. She has to decide which of the eight Ivy League universities she's going to attend since she's been accepted by all of them.

"Back in middle school, I started researching the Ivys," Cameron said.

She applied to Yale last year and was accepted in December. The other acceptance letters came last week, first posted online.

"So, I went to Starbucks and opened seven tabs on my laptop and went through and checked them off," Cameron said.

The acceptance letters all laid out on the desk make a pretty spectacular academic royal flush.

Jenks Associate Principal Eric Fox is one of many faculty and staff who are 'Sarah fans.'

"She has found an opportunity to excel through multiple groups," Fox said.

She's on the state champion tennis team, the Chinese club and participated in a student exchange program.

Cameron's on the academic team, student council, National Honor Society, DECA and she tutors fellow students.

If there's a formula for Ivy League acceptance, that may be it.

Her dad, Jimmie, and mom, Nicole, are about to bust their buttons, and little sister, Maddie, and brother, Jacob, have some big shoes to fill.

Cameron said she's leaning toward Harvard, Yale or Princeton.

We've done some checking and could find only one other student in the country accepted by all eight Ivy League schools - a 17-year-old girl from New Jersey.