State Education Leaders,Tribes Meet To Address Needs Of Native S - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

State Education Leaders,Tribes Meet To Address Needs Of Native Students

Posted: Updated:
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister speaks at a summit Wednesday to address needs of Native students. State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister speaks at a summit Wednesday to address needs of Native students.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister is working with Oklahoma tribal leaders to improve education in the state.

They met Wednesday for a summit to address the needs of Native American students.

With 130,000 Native American students in Oklahoma schools, state educators said it is vital to make sure the school districts and tribal governments are having conversations about the needs of each and every student. 

For the first time in the history of the state, the Oklahoma Department of Education and tribal leaders are meeting to talk about education.

"We know that we are in a state that is in turmoil with education, we hope that we can be a force that can help stabilize it, bring people together and have dialogue like we're doing today so that we can have plans for the future," said Muscogee (Creek) Nation Principal Chief James Floyd. 

The idea came out of a conversation about meeting requirements for the Every Student Succeeds Act, or ESSA.

Specifically the provision that allows tribes to consult with their local school districts.

"We are ready to roll up our sleeves, listen, ask questions and really hear and act on what we hear as school districts throughout the state," Hofmeister said. 

Floyd said it allows tribes to make sure the schools reflect their history, culture and language in an effort to improve education. 

In a time when education funding in Oklahoma is at an all time low, leaders at the summit want to make sure every school district meeting these requirements get the federal dollars associated with it.

"We are concerned and we hope that turns around," Floyd said. "We can't be at the bottom of funding in the nation and expect high results."

The state Department of Education has come up with a consultation guide that was passed out at the summit, and it includes everything from questions that districts and tribes should be asking each other, as well as what tribes' school districts need to be reaching out to.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Special Features

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Health News

Find the latest health headlines & videos, plus get tips for healthy living.

Home & Family

Get ideas on spending more time with your family & improving your home life.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • 6 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.