Pete Seeger Exhibit Opens At Woody Guthrie Center

Something new is opening at the Woody Guthrie Center in Tulsa's Brady Arts District.

It's an exhibit featuring the life, work and music of Pete Seeger, from his music to his work as a social activist.

The exhibit, titled 'How Can You Keep From Singing: The Work of Pete Seeger,' includes an interactive opportunity to sing along with Pete.

"The theme of the exhibit is not just focusing on the music," said Woody Guthrie Center Executive Director Deana McCloud. "It's focusing on building community and uniting people."

Seeger was a social activist and an anti-war protester in his early days as a communist, which got him in a lot of trouble with the House Un-American Activities Commission.

He was instrumental in efforts to clean up New York's Hudson River and he and Woody Guthrie were contemporaries and friends.

The exhibit is full of pictures, posters and letters memories of a life of activism.

"There are lots of reasons totally unrelated to the music to come see this," McCloud said.

A lot of reasons including history, music and the singalong. Oh, and don't forget about banjo lessons.

The Woody Guthrie Center is located at 102 East M.B. Brady St. in Tulsa.

The Pete Seeger exhibit opens to the public April 6 and will continue through Aug. 21.

For more information about the Woody Guthrie Center, visit their website.