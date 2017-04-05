Mom, Godmother Of 8-Year-Old Killed By Carbon Monoxide Poisoning - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Mom, Godmother Of 8-Year-Old Killed By Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Speak Out

By: Annie Chang, News On 6
Zaneta Campbell looks back on her son's life in birthdays.

"This was his birthday when he was five,” she said pointing at pictures. “This was his last birthday.”

Noah would have turned nine next month.

"I should be at home right now preparing dinner, but instead I'm preparing to bury my son,” said Campbell.

Nearly two weeks ago, Cruiz-Campbell’s father came home one night, and left his car running in the garage when he went to bed.

Campbell was on her way to attend a family member's funeral in Indiana. She asked her best friend Latise McCormick to check in on her family because no one was answering the phone.

"The times are sketched in my head because every minute that went by is etched in my brain,”

McCormick stated.

When McCormick went inside she found Cruiz-Campbell and his dad Noel Cruiz. She thought they were asleep.

But Campbell-Cruiz, whose room was closest to the garage was dead.

His father is in a coma.

He's now recovered but did not want to speak with us on camera.

"He's absolutely distraught,” said Campbell. “I mean, he misses his son, and he keeps saying, 'Why did God take my baby? Why is my baby gone?'"

Police interviewed both parents and are investigating the incident.

Campbell-Cruiz’s funeral will be held Friday, April 7, at the Floral Haven Funeral Home at 6500 S 129th Ave. in Broken Arrow.

Visitation will begin at 2 p.m., and the funeral service will begin at 3 p.m.

The family is asking for donations to help with funeral costs through their GoFundMe page.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
