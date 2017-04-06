Cool With Lots Of Sunshine Across Eastern Oklahoma

Most locations will finally see more sunshine today with a few highs clouds and the winds will not be as strong as yesterday. Chilly weather remains this morning but we’re starting a warming trend that will last through the weekend before our next front arrives Sunday night. We’re moving into a relatively quiet weather pattern for the next few days before out next storm system will arrive Sunday night into Monday morning with a few storms across eastern and southeastern Oklahoma.

The upper air flow will remain from the northwest both today and tomorrow before transitioning back to the southwest early next week. The NW flow can bring some weak disturbances across the area today but the odds of anything other than a few fair-weather clouds will remain very low. A surface ridge of high pressure will translate over northeast Oklahoma late tonight into Friday morning and should allow some locations to drop into the mid to upper 30's with patchy frost a possibility in some valley locations of eastern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 60's along with north winds from 10 to 20 mph. After chilly weather Friday morning, daytime highs will move into the lower 70's with sunshine and a return of southeast winds by afternoon around 10 to 15 mph.

This weekend our next upper level system will swing across the western U.S. with pressure falls occurring across the Lee of the Rockies. This means south winds will be increasing across the southern plains, including the state of Oklahoma, with a noticeable warming trend for the weekend. Saturday morning lows will be in the lower to mid-50's with daytime highs in the upper 70's to lower 80's. Sunday the lows will start in the upper 50's near 60 with highs in the lower 80's along with gusty south winds and partly cloudy conditions.

Sunday night into Monday morning a surface front will enter the state and slide eastward by pre-dawn with a few storms near and behind the boundary. The main forcing with the upper level system will remain to the northeast but a few strong to severe storms will be possible in a few spots. The coverage of thunderstorm activity may remain sparse.

Data this morning is slightly more progressive with the front compared to yesterday and will take the front out of the state by Monday midday to early afternoon. Any additional showers and storms will more than likely be to our southeast Monday afternoon or evening with high pressure building behind the front across the northern third of the state. This may bring our temps down a few degrees again Tuesday but another system may arrive either Wednesday or Thursday with additional rain and storm chances.

Thanks for reading the Thursday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone