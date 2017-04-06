Woman Arrested After Tulsa Police Recover Two Stolen Vehicles

Police arrested a 25-year-old woman on an auto theft complaint after officers found two stolen vehicles at a Tulsa apartment complex early Thursday.

She is identified as Tiffany Natseway of Tulsa.

Police say they found Natseway in a stolen Chevy Trailblazer at The Meadows apartment complex in the 2800 block of South 116th East Avenue. They were there to investigate another stolen vehicle - a Honda Accord.

Police say when officers attempted to stop the Honda at about 12:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of South 129th Avenue for a traffic violation, the driver sped off. The suspect crashed into two cars at the apartment complex, and the driver and passenger took off.

A check determined the Honda Accord had been reported stolen.

While looking for the two suspects, police found the stolen Chevy Trailblazer with Tiffany Natseway and another person sitting inside. The second person was questioned and released.

Inside the Honda, police recovered a stolen .44 magnum revolver, a flat screen TV and a safe.

Both vehicles were stolen from the area near Pine and Peoria Wednesday morning, police said.

Tiffany Natseway was booked into the Tulsa County jail on a complaint of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Jail records show she has a court appearance set for April 13th.