Tulsa Public School's Dr. Deborah Gist Talks About Proposed Budget Cuts

Faced with a projected $12-million budget shortfall from the state, Tulsa Public School's Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist told the school board Wednesday evening, the district needs to cut $12.4-million from its budget.

Dr. Gist was on 6 In The Morning Thursday and explained the proposed cuts and talked about the impact those cuts will have on Tulsa Public Schools.