Tulsa Police: Thief Steals Purse From Woman Who Ran Out Of Gas

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police say who ran out of gas was the victim of a robbery Wednesday night.

Officers said the woman was on 21st Street east of Memorial Drive at about 10:30 p.m. when she pulled over when the car quit running.

Police say a man stopped but instead of helping grabbed her arm and took her purse and drove away.
 
Officers said the victim was not hurt. Police did not provide a description of the robber.  

