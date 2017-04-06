Armed Robber Tackles Tulsa Store Clerk, Escapes Into Ceiling - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Armed Robber Tackles Tulsa Store Clerk, Escapes Into Ceiling

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa police searched for an armed robbery suspect who escaped into the ceiling system of a shopping center complex. Officers said a woman had just gotten to work around 7:30 a.m. at ACE Cash Express on 31st Street near Highway 169 when a man dropped down from the ceiling.

The clerk ran out the door, and the man tackled her and pointed a gun in her face, police said. While he robbed the business, she managed to escape. Before she left, she told officers she saw the man climb back into the ceiling.

She got out the back door and called 911.

Police searched for the man until about 10 a.m., but he apparently escaped when the woman was calling for help. He left quite a bit of damage in the check cashing business.

Police accessed the roof the shopping complex with the help of the Tulsa Fire Department. They used a heat-seeking device and a K9 to help in the search. They found a hole that was cut into the roof of the building, possibly with a grinder. They believe that is where he made entry to the business.

The shopping center was closed and evacuated as police investigated. 

