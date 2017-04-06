Pope Names Tulsa Priest Auxiliary Bishop In Seattle Diocese - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Pope Names Tulsa Priest Auxiliary Bishop In Seattle Diocese

Msgr. Daniel Mueggenborg Msgr. Daniel Mueggenborg
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Holy See has announced the appointment of Reverend Monsignor Daniel H. Mueggenborg, a pastor of the Parish of Christ the King in the Diocese of Tulsa as an Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese in Seattle.

Msgr. Mueggenborg, 54, who was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Tulsa in 1989 is the second priest from the Diocese to be appointed bishop. 

In 2016, Oklahoma native Msgr. Peter Wells was named Archbishop and appointed Apostolic Nuncio to South Africa. 

Monsignor Mueggenborg was born in Okarche.  After earning a Geology degree at OSU in 1984, he attended St. Meinrad School of Theology in Indiana and the Pontifical North American College in Rome.  

In a news release, the Tulsa Diocese says following his ordination, Msgr. Mueggenborg has held several assignments in the Tulsa area including Associate Pastor to St. John Before the Latin Gate in Bartlesville and St.Bernard of Clairvaux in Tulsa; teacher and chaplain at Bishop Kelley High School; Parish Administrator at St. Pius X; Pastor of the Church of the Madalene; and Pastor of St.Clement in Bixby.

In addition, the Tulsa Diocese says Msgr. Mueggenborg has been Chaplain of The University of Tulsa Newman Center; Adjunct Professor at St. Gregory’s University/Pastoral Studies Institute; Adjunct Professor at the Gregorian University; Director of Clergy Education; Director of the Diocesan Synod; Director of Pastoral Renewal; Adjunct Professor at the Religion Department at The University of Tulsa and has served on multiple boards in the Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma—including the Board of Governors of Catholic Charities.

