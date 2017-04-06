Number Of Flu-Related Deaths Reported In Oklahoma Hits 90 - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Number Of Flu-Related Deaths Reported In Oklahoma Hits 90

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The number of flu-related deaths in Oklahoma has risen to 90, according to the Oklahoma Department of Health.

The number includes two new deaths in the past week.

Last week, the OSDH said there had been 84 deaths related to the flu since the season began. It said that was a jump due to late reports received on deaths that occurred mostly at the end of January through the beginning of February.  

3/30/2017 OSDH: Flu-Related Deaths Up To 84 Due To Late Reported Deaths

The department released the latest numbers Thursday showing 2,273 people have been hospitalized due to the flu since September 2016. Twenty-one of those hospitalizations occurred in the past week.

The data says Tulsa County has seen 20 deaths from the flu. Oklahoma County has recorded 13 deaths so far this season.

According to the OSDH, only four counties -- Cimarron, Ellis, Harmon and Rogers Mills -- have not recorded any flu hospitalizations or deaths.

Number of reported flu hospitalizations since October per county:

  •     Adair 21
  •     Alfalfa 2
  •     Atoka 6
  •     Beaver 1
  •     Beckham 3
  •     Blaine 13
  •     Bryan 32
  •     Caddo 10
  •     Canadian 40
  •     Carter 24
  •     Cherokee 35
  •     Choctaw 8
  •     Cleveland 141
  •     Coal 1
  •     Comanche 48
  •     Cotton 1
  •     Craig 8
  •     Creek 65
  •     Custer 19
  •     Delaware 5
  •     Dewey 4
  •     Garfield 31 
  •     Garvin 17
  •     Grady 21
  •     Grant 4
  •     Greer 3
  •     Harper 7
  •     Haskell 7
  •     Hughes 7 
  •     Jackson 12
  •     Jefferson 4
  •     Johnston 9
  •     Kay 35
  •     Kingfisher 10
  •     Kiowa 2 
  •     Latimer 7
  •     Le Flore 5
  •     Lincoln 31
  •     Logan 41
  •     Love 6 
  •     Major 3
  •     Marshall 12
  •     Mayes 45
  •     McClain 22
  •     McCurtain 9
  •     McIntosh 21
  •     Murray 9
  •     Muskogee 56
  •     Noble 4
  •     Nowata 3
  •     Okfuskee 3
  •     Oklahoma 405
  •     Okmulgee 23
  •     Osage 34
  •     Ottawa 14
  •     Pawnee 10
  •     Payne 27
  •     Pittsburg 35
  •     Pontotoc 23
  •     Pottawatomie 58 
  •     Pushmataha 1
  •     Rogers 55
  •     Seminole 12
  •     Sequoyah 12
  •     Stephens 20
  •     Texas 2
  •     Tillman 3
  •     Tulsa 530
  •     Wagoner 55 
  •     Washington 14 
  •     Washita 5
  •     Woods 1
  •     Woodward 1

Every Thursday, the OSDH releases its weekly influenza report and will continue to do so until May 2017.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
