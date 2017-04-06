Number Of Flu-Related Deaths Reported In Oklahoma Hits 90

The number of flu-related deaths in Oklahoma has risen to 90, according to the Oklahoma Department of Health.

The number includes two new deaths in the past week.

Last week, the OSDH said there had been 84 deaths related to the flu since the season began. It said that was a jump due to late reports received on deaths that occurred mostly at the end of January through the beginning of February.

3/30/2017 OSDH: Flu-Related Deaths Up To 84 Due To Late Reported Deaths

The department released the latest numbers Thursday showing 2,273 people have been hospitalized due to the flu since September 2016. Twenty-one of those hospitalizations occurred in the past week.

The data says Tulsa County has seen 20 deaths from the flu. Oklahoma County has recorded 13 deaths so far this season.

According to the OSDH, only four counties -- Cimarron, Ellis, Harmon and Rogers Mills -- have not recorded any flu hospitalizations or deaths.

Number of reported flu hospitalizations since October per county:

Adair 21

Alfalfa 2

Atoka 6

Beaver 1

Beckham 3

Blaine 13

Bryan 32

Caddo 10

Canadian 40

Carter 24

Cherokee 35

Choctaw 8

Cleveland 141

Coal 1

Comanche 48

Cotton 1

Craig 8

Creek 65

Custer 19

Delaware 5

Dewey 4

Garfield 31

Garvin 17

Grady 21

Grant 4

Greer 3

Harper 7

Haskell 7

Hughes 7

Jackson 12

Jefferson 4

Johnston 9

Kay 35

Kingfisher 10

Kiowa 2

Latimer 7

Le Flore 5

Lincoln 31

Logan 41

Love 6

Major 3

Marshall 12

Mayes 45

McClain 22

McCurtain 9

McIntosh 21

Murray 9

Muskogee 56

Noble 4

Nowata 3

Okfuskee 3

Oklahoma 405

Okmulgee 23

Osage 34

Ottawa 14

Pawnee 10

Payne 27

Pittsburg 35

Pontotoc 23

Pottawatomie 58

Pushmataha 1

Rogers 55

Seminole 12

Sequoyah 12

Stephens 20

Texas 2

Tillman 3

Tulsa 530

Wagoner 55

Washington 14

Washita 5

Woods 1

Woodward 1

Every Thursday, the OSDH releases its weekly influenza report and will continue to do so until May 2017.