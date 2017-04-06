Republicans Trigger 'Nuclear Option' To Advance Trump Nominee - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Republicans Trigger 'Nuclear Option' To Advance Trump Nominee


WASHINGTON, D.C -

The Republicans have voted to trigger the "nuclear option" and change the number of votes needed to advance President Trump's nominee Neil Gorsuch to serve as an associate justice on the Supreme Court.

The Senate voted 52-48 to repeal rule allowing filibusters against Supreme Court nominees, clearing the way for Gorsuch confirmation. This after Democrats voted to block the confirmation earlier Thursday.

CBS News is giving live updates.

CBS News Live Updates On Neil Gorsuch Vote

Immediately following the failed procedural vote on Thursday morning, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell moved to change the Senate rules through a series of parliamentary moves and procedural votes eliminating filibusters for Supreme Court nominees – also known as the nuclear option. A vote to change the rules would be a simple majority vote.

The rules change would lower the current 60-vote threshold for Supreme Court nominees to a simple majority.

Under the new rules, the Senate will then take a simple majority procedural vote to limit debate to 30 hours on the nomination.

