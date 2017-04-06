Tulsa Police Seek Identification Of Person Of Interest

The Tulsa Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit needs help identifying a person of interest.

Police said the man used a stolen credit card at an area QuikTrip and that the credit card was taken during a car burglary in east Tulsa.

If you can identify him, contact Detective Sgt. Ali Maurer at amaurer@cityoftulsa.org or 918-596-9209.

You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS with any information. Reference Case 2017-018542.