Frost Advisory Issued For Much Of Eastern Oklahoma

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday, April 7 for much of eastern Oklahoma.

There is the potential for frost to develop with most areas seeing temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Some locations to the north and east of Tulsa, especially low-lying valleys, should see temperatures right at the freezing point. Bring those sensitive plants inside if possible or cover them to help prevent damage.

You may have a scrape a little frost off that windshield, so give yourself a little extra time.

This follows a clear and very pleasant Thursday afternoon with light winds. Friday afternoon will also be very pleasant and a bit warmer.