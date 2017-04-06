Tulsa Teen Sentenced To 35 Years For Shooting UFC Fighter, Son

A 17-year-old charged with shooting a former UFC fighter and his son in a restaurant parking lot last year was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday.

Harold Thompson was arrested and charged following the shooting.

Earlier this month, Thompson pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, two counts of attempted robbery with a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm after juvenile adjudication.

The shooting happened in a parking lot near the Rib Crib and 10 Gym at 31st and Garnett on February 29, 2016.