News: Crime

Two More Arrested In Okmulgee Shooting Deaths

Precious Thierry (left) and Angela Bradford. Precious Thierry (left) and Angela Bradford.
OKMULGEE, Oklahoma -

Okmulgee Police have arrested two more people in connection with the weekend shooting deaths of Corey Todd and Anthony Cooks. Okmulgee residents Angela Bradford, 33, and 23-year-old Precious Thierry are charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

Chief Joe Prentice said both women were questioned in the investigation and lied to officers.

"Both were in the immediate area at the time of the shooting," Prentice said in a news release. "That information was submitted to the District Attorney and he filed the charges."

Prentice said he wants the public to know the women were arrested not for talking to the police but for making false statements.

"I want to be clear, law enforcement is seeking the truth in any investigation. Anyone that lies to police subjects themselves to criminal charges and that is what led to these last three arrests," he said.

Isaiah and Victor Wilson turned themselves in early Tuesday and are currently in Okmulgee County jail for the fatal shootings of Todd and Cooks. Victoria Wilson, their sister, was arrested Wednesday, also on a charge of accessory after the fact.

Todd and Cooks were shot to death in an Okmulgee neighborhood Saturday, April, 1. A third person, Donte Todd, was wounded.

