Silver Alert Issued For 94-Year-Old Tulsa Man

James Brown, 95. James Brown, 95.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police issued a silver alert for a 94-year-old man last seen around 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2017. The victim's daughter reported him missing from a home in the 300 block of East 35th Street North, according to a news release.

James Brown rides the bus downtown every morning to the area of 300 South Denver. He was wearing a flannel shirt and blue jeans, and carrying a blue walking cane.  

Police said he has no known medical problems. Call Tulsa Police if you have any information that can help.

