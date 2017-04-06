Silver Alert Issued For 94-Year-Old Tulsa Man

Tulsa Police issued a silver alert for a 94-year-old man last seen around 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2017. The victim's daughter reported him missing from a home in the 300 block of East 35th Street North, according to a news release.

James Brown rides the bus downtown every morning to the area of 300 South Denver. He was wearing a flannel shirt and blue jeans, and carrying a blue walking cane.

Police said he has no known medical problems. Call Tulsa Police if you have any information that can help.