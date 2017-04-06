OSU: Seven Cowgirls Named NCEA All-Americans

The Oklahoma State Equestrian team snagged seven spots on the NCEA All-American list, it was announced today.

Among those seven, one Cowgirl was named to the first team, two to the second team and four more achieved honorable mention status.

Hannah Mitchell was named a first-team NCEA All-American in Reining. Mitchell, a freshman, was 9-1 in the regular season with five-consecutive Most Outstanding Performer honors. Mitchell was also awarded a spot on the All-Big 12 Reining team and was named the 2017 Reining Rider of the Year.

Ebba Lange and Maggie Drysch were both awarded second-team NCEA All-American honors. Lange, a junior, was awarded the honors in Reining. Lange went 7-3 in the regular season with two MOP honors and an NCEA Rider of the Month honor in October. She also went 2-0 at the Big 12 Championship, winning MOP honors for Reining at the Big 12 Championship. This is Lange's second NCEA All-American honor, winning in 2016 as well.

Drysch, a senior, won the second-team honor in Equitation on the Flat. Drysch went 7-3 in the regular season in her Equitation on the Flat matchups with 5 MOP honors. She won double MOP honors in the TCU match, defeating TCU's Emelie Burgess, 91-88, in Equitation on the Flat, a career high-score for the El Dorado Hills, California, native. This is Drysch's first NCEA All-American honor.

Carly Barrick and Hannah Janson both captured honorable mention NCEA All-American honors in Equitation over Fences. Barrick, a junior, held a 7-3 regular season record with two MOP honors and went 2-0 in Equitation over Fences at the Big 12 Championship. This is Barrick's first NCEA All-American honor.

Janson, a freshman, posted a 4-1 regular season record, winning MOP honors at her first collegiate matchup against TCU, defeating the Horned Frogs' Carley Barnett, 88-67.

Jorden Davis was awarded honorable mention NCEA All-American honors in Equitation on the Flat. Davis held a 7-2-1 record in the regular season with three MOP honors. Davis, a senior, is a three-time NCEA All-American, also earning accolades in 2014 and 2016.

Danielle Cohen also received honorable mention NCEA All-American honors in Reining. Cohen held a 7-3 regular season record with one MOP honor against TCU, and she was also 2-0 at the Big 12 Championship. This is Cohen's second-consecutive NCEA All-American honor; she was also named honorable mention in 2016.

The Cowgirls look to the NCEA National Championships on April 13-15 in Waco, Texas.