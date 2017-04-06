Tulsa Pedestrian Bridge Design Ideas Deadline Nears - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Pedestrian Bridge Design Ideas Deadline Nears

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Friday, April 7 is the last day people can submit their ideas on how the new pedestrian bridge along the Arkansas River in Tulsa should look. 

The city has been gathering ideas over the last couple of weeks, and they tell us people have submitted everything from children's drawings to architectural renderings.

The new bridge will replace the old one that stands near Riverside and West 23rd Street. The city is using Vision money to make the improvements. They also plan on adding a lake in the river and replacing Zink Dam.  
 
When construction is finished, people will be able to walk from the west side of the river right to Tulsa Gathering Place Park. 

See instructions and submit ideas here    

