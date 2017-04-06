Court Documents Give Details Leading Up To Wagoner County Shooti - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Court Documents Give Details Leading Up To Wagoner County Shooting

WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office's interview of a 15-year-old girl has shed more light on the events leading up to the March 27 home invasion and shooting deaths of three teenagers. 

Elizabeth Rodriguez, 21, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Maxwell Cook, Jacob Redfearn and Jaykob Woodruff, who were shot and killed by the homeowner as they broke into his home. 

WCSO located and questioned the 15-year-old girl, who was in the back seat of Rodriguez's 2005 Chevrolet Malibu and listed her on court documents as a fifth suspect, though she hasn't been charged with any crimes. 

In a search warrant affidavit filed by Wagoner County Deputy Sheriff Danny Elliott, he said the girl told them she was in the car because she went along for the ride but "did not understand what was going on until it happened."

The girl told the sheriff's office Rodriguez picked out the residence and even knew the homeowner's name. 

Rodriguez drove to the residence and told Cook, Redfearn and Woodruff to go inside and steal valuables, so the three broke into an upstairs garage apartment that wasn't connected to the main house, the girl told WCSO. 

She said the three came out, put the stolen items in the trunk of Rodriguez's car and they all left the residence together in her car. 

But, 10-15 minutes later, Rodriguez drove them back to the house because she told Cook, Redfearn and Woodruff that they didn't get enough stuff from the house to help her pay her rent, the girl said. 

Rodriguez then parked in the driveway and told them to break into the main residence and steal more items, the girl said in the affidavit.

She said that's when the three teens went through the backyard gate, broke into the back door and then they were all shot by the home's occupant, 23-year-old Zachary Peters. 

4/3/2017 Related Story: Wagoner County Man Who Shot, Killed Intruders 'Acted Within His Rights'

Elliott reported in the search warrant return document that several items were found in Rodriguez's car, which was searched March 28, the same day the search warrant was requested. 

Inside Rodriguez's car, the sheriff's office found blue latex gloves that were marked as evidence. They also found a Samsung Galaxy cell phone, iPhone and photographs in the car. The WCSO also found and returned several items taken from the Peters, including a Playstation 3, Sony speakers, a Coleman cooler and bottles of liquor.  

Rodriguez pleaded not guilty Tuesday to three counts of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and second-degree burglary. Rodriguez was appointed an attorney through Oklahoma Indigent Defense System, and is expected to complete a pauper's affidavit. 

A preliminary hearing has been set for May 11. 

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.