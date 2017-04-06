Tulsa Rideshare Company Helps People Get To Job Interviews

A Tulsa company is going the extra mile by giving free rides to those who need to get to job interviews.

TRIDE Rideshare is a Tulsa-based driving service and they just launched a project they hope will raise the standards for what ride share can be.

"I know from my own personal experience when I was transitioning out of the military that getting a ride to a job can be a real struggle for some people," said

TRIDE Director of Business Development Gary Farris.

So, TRIDE is offering free rides to and from job interviews for anyone in need.

"I think the need has always been there but it's just been ignored," Farris said.

Farris said this project is beneficial for the whole community.

"One of the biggest parts about TRIDE is trying to do business in a moral, responsible, way and we think it is part of our duty to help people get jobs," Farris said.

To get a ride, customers are asked to email the company with a ride request.

TRIDE will verify the job interview and if all requirements are met, set up the ride.

"It doesn't matter who you are or what your status is or anything like that," Farris said. "We are just here to serve. We saw a need and we want to fill it."

Farris hopes community projects like this one will be the future of ride share companies across the United States.

"We are not a cut and paste company," Farris said. "We care about our drivers. We care about our communities. We want to raise the standards for what ride share is and what it can be."

The program launches Monday, April 10th.

For more information about TRIDE, visit their website.