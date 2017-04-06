The Frontier: Surveillance Footage Of Shooting At Wanenmacher’s - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

The Frontier: Surveillance Footage Of Shooting At Wanenmacher's Tulsa Arms Show

By: Dylan Goforth, The Frontier

Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Justin Green said that although an investigative report was taken following Saturday’s accidental shooting at the Wanenmacher’s Tulsa Arms Show, no criminal charges would be pursued against the shooter.

Green said the man who was shot, former TCSO Sgt. Rick Treadwell, had told investigators he did not want charges to be filed. Treadwell identified the shooter as Brian Pounds, a Tulsa County Assessor’s Office employee. Pounds, a former candidate for Tulsa County commissioner, served as a reserve deputy under former Sheriff Stanley Glanz.

Treadwell, Pounds and Skiatook Police Chief Pat Dean were working security at the Wanenmacher’s Tulsa Arms show over the weekend, Treadwell said. The show bills itself as the world’s largest gun show, but stresses that loaded firearms are not allowed inside the Expo Square arena where the show is held.

The Frontier acquired surveillance footage of the shooting on Thursday which shows Pounds remove the handgun from a bag, and handle it for a few seconds before pointing it in the direction of Dean and Treadwell before pulling the trigger.

A flash is visible from the handgun’s muzzle, and Treadwell, seated at a nearby table, immediately leaps from his seat and grabs his hand. Treadwell told The Frontier earlier this week that the bullet struck him in the middle finger, where it remains lodged. He said the bullet ricocheted off the wall before striking him.

Pounds then places the handgun on the table and reaches for his walkie-talkie before other personnel arrive.

Treadwell said he was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for the wound.

Pounds could not be reached for comment on Thursday, and Joe Wanenmacher, who runs the gun show, did not respond to a request for comment.

