Betty Shelby, Defense Team Reprimanded By Judge After "60 Minutes" Interview

District Judge Doug Drummond isn't happy about Betty Shelby's prime time interview with “60 Minutes.”

The judge reprimanded her in a written order on Thursday for speaking about the case.

Last year, he cautioned both the state and the defense against media attention.

Shelby has a court appearance next week ahead of her first-degree manslaughter trial in the death of Terrance Crutcher. That's scheduled to begin early next month.