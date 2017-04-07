Police: Man Stabbed After Breaking Into Tulsa Home

Police say a man is in critical condition after they say he broke into a Tulsa home late Thursday and was stabbed during an altercation.

Officers were sent to the home near 12th and Boston Place after getting a call from a Tulsa hospital about a wounded man who had showed up at their emergency room.

Police say just before 11 p.m., the suspect entered the home and began assaulting a female resident. They say the woman's boyfriend grabbed a knife and stabbed the suspect.

The suspect then ran out of the home and drove himself to the hospital.

Police say the suspect is known by the homeowner and it is not considered a random incident.

The woman was injured during the assault according to officers, but she is expected to be OK.

Police have not yet made any arrests, but their investigation continues.