Police: Man Stabbed After Breaking Into Tulsa Home - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Police: Man Stabbed After Breaking Into Tulsa Home

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police say a man is in critical condition after they say he broke into a Tulsa home late Thursday and was stabbed during an altercation.

Officers were sent to the home near 12th and Boston Place after getting a call from a Tulsa hospital about a wounded man who had showed up at their emergency room.  

Police say just before 11 p.m., the suspect entered the home and began assaulting a female resident.  They say the woman's boyfriend grabbed a knife and stabbed the suspect.

The suspect then ran out of the home and drove himself to the hospital. 

Police say the suspect is known by the homeowner and it is not considered a random incident. 

The woman was injured during the assault according to officers, but she is expected to be OK.

Police have not yet made any arrests, but their investigation continues.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.