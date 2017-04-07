Police Investigate Shooting At Tulsa Park - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Police Investigate Shooting At Tulsa Park

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police are looking for whoever shot a 17-year-old boy at Tulsa's Owen Park Thursday evening.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of North Boston Place about a shooting just before 9 p.m.  They arrived to find the victim and witness in a Jeep parked in the roadway.

EMSA took the victim to the hospital where police say he is expected to be OK.

The victim and witness told police, a man had gotten out of an older model red vehicle on the east side of Owen Park, shot the victim and then ran off.  The driver of the red vehicle drove away.

The victim and witness then got into the victim's Jeep and drove off before meeting up with police on North Boston Place.

Police say they've recovered a firearm as their investigation into the shooting continues.    

