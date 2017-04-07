Horse Stolen From Tulsa Area Rancher Is Back Home

A Tulsa area rancher's 20-year-old horse named "Frank," who was stolen last week during a burglary has been found and is back home.

David Mitchell says several hours after his story aired on News On 6, he received a phone call from a man who had actually bought a horse matching Frank's description from someone for about $100.

Mitchell went to this man's house, and it was in fact, Frank. The horse is now back home with his family.

The Osage County Sheriff's Office is still searching for the thief.

Mitchell says two horse saddles stolen during that burglary are still missing.