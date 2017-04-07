100th Tulsa Auto Show Going On This Weekend

The Tulsa Auto Show is underway at River Spirit Expo Center.

It features 400 vehicles and 27 different brands and this year, the show includes an exhibit showing 100-year old cars.

It's in honor of the Tulsa Auto Show's 100th anniversary.

Organizers say the cars and trucks are in amazing shape and we asked how they keep them that way.

"There's a crew of people out here working to make sure everything's polished. Obviously, they get a few fingerprints on them, a few things here and there but they're right on top of it to make it look showroom fresh," said Tom Bloomfield.

The Tulsa Auto Show is open until 9 p.m. Friday. It is also open Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.