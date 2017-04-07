Pair Of Nesting Geese Scaring Some Tulsa Workers

Employees at the Educational Development Corporation in Tulsa have had to change the way they get inside their building.

That is because a mama Canada goose is nesting in a flower pot near a side door and papa goose is not being very people friendly.

"It is, we are all terrified."

That is because employees are terrified of the geese patrolling and protecting their nest. Mom is sitting on four eggs in a flower pot, or I should say nest and every EDC employee has a story.

"He knows what kind of car you drive," said CEO Randall White.

White says once the papa goose figured out which car was his, he flew up on top and left him a little gift, if you know what I mean.

They've posted a sign on the door, warning unsuspecting folks about what awaits them, if they dare.

So I went outside to take a gander at this foul-tempered fowl, he was nowhere to be seen. But when I got closer to the nest, the more agitated papa goose got.

EDC is home to Usborn and Kane Miller books and one of their titles is "Goose On The Loose."

Someone should write a sequel called Ryan's Revenge, because the employees have named papa goose Ryan Gosling and mama goose, Emma Stone.

The eggs should hatch in about three weeks.