Pair Of Nesting Geese Scaring Some Tulsa Workers - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Pair Of Nesting Geese Scaring Some Tulsa Workers

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Employees at the Educational Development Corporation in Tulsa have had to change the way they get inside their building.

That is because a mama Canada goose is nesting in a flower pot near a side door and papa goose is not being very people friendly.

"It is, we are all terrified."

That is because employees are terrified of the geese patrolling and protecting their nest.  Mom is sitting on four eggs in a flower pot, or I should say nest and every EDC employee has a story.

"He knows what kind of car you drive," said CEO Randall White. 

White says once the papa goose figured out which car was his, he flew up on top and left him a little gift, if you know what I mean.

They've posted a sign on the door, warning unsuspecting folks about what awaits them, if they dare.

So I went outside to take a gander at this foul-tempered fowl, he was nowhere to be seen.  But when I got closer to the nest, the more agitated papa goose got.

EDC is home to Usborn and Kane Miller books and one of their titles is "Goose On The Loose."

Someone should write a sequel called Ryan's Revenge, because the employees have named papa goose Ryan Gosling and mama goose, Emma Stone. 

The eggs should hatch in about three weeks. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.