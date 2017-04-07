Almost 7 Pounds Of Meth Found In I-40 Traffic Stop Near Sallisaw - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Almost 7 Pounds Of Meth Found In I-40 Traffic Stop Near Sallisaw

Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office photo Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office photo
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Two men were arrested after the Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office deputies discovered nearly 7 pounds of meth during traffic stop on Interstate 40.

Deputies told KFSM, the CBS affiliate in Fort Smith, Rene’ Dorado Estrada, 29, and Salvador Anguiano Fernandez, 30, both of California are facing felony drug charges for trafficking in methamphetamine.

The two were arrested on I-40 near Sallisaw.

Deputy Steven Jenkins and his K9 officer Joi conducted the stop and found bags of meth during a search of the suspect's vehicle.

When questioned, the sheriff's office says Estrada and Fernandez gave conflicting stories about their travel plans.

Deputies believe they were taking the meth from California to Florida.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
