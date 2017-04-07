Underwater Video Inspires New Playground Equipment In Tulsa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Underwater Video Inspires New Playground Equipment In Tulsa

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Compared with the size of the park, the newest additions to the Chapman Adventure Playground are tiny.

But on the ground, up close, the "river giants" are huge. The paddlefish playhouse is the first one ever built. It's 40 feet from snout to tail.

"The kids can crawl up,” explained Gathering Place representative Jeff Stava. “You'll see kids crawling up and over. Inside there's a little stair so kids can walk up and pop up out of the top."

The paddlefish is the first piece installed in the river giants section, but two herons are next; they look like metal but they’re wood, and they too are built for easy access and a towering view.

"They'll go up, tower 21 feet and kids can climb up and there's a metal structure between them,” added Stava. “Kids can crawl through to get to one heron and then back."

The herons will stand in tall grass, and over the next couple of weeks, the team from Denmark will finish installing their unique play sets in the middle of other construction.

Everything in the playground is designed for adventure, much of it overhead, almost all of it connected.

The towers will have a view over the tree tops.

“One of the things about play equipment in the United States is that everything is 16 to 20 inches off the ground; there's no risk and reward,” said Stava.

The smallest children will start at the fairyland forest, filled with miniature shops and playhouses and a wooden bear.

This playground, with the slide shaped like a banana and a snake that kids can crawl all over, is taking shape as one of the main attractions for young children who visit Gathering Place.

You’ll be able to see their progress in person in less than a year.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.