Local Gold Star Wife Speaks Out About US Missile Strike

TULSA, Oklahoma -

One Green Country Gold Star wife is speaking out after Thursday’s Missile Strike.

War Widow Jane Horton asks for help in supporting U.S. troops.

It was June of 2011 when Army Sniper Chris Horton was deployed to Afghanistan for the first time.

"I was gonna miss him,” said Jane. “I knew he would be okay over there. I knew he was the best at his job, and I was proud of him for serving his country."

Jane heard her husband's voice one time after his deployment, at a pit stop on the way to Zormat, Afghanistan.

Chris was killed in action three months later.

Since 2011, Jane has been working alongside leaders from around the world to advocate for American troops and their families in honor of her husband who proudly gave the ultimate sacrifice.

"As we live peacefully over here in America and the world is at war, we need to be thinking about, we need to think about what we can do as American citizens to support those that are fighting the wars for us,” she said.

Jane said the best way Americans can show their support for U.S. troops stationed around the world is to get involved.

"Instead of just giving $10 to a charity, find a local military family,” she said. “Ask them ‘Hey, can I cut your grass for you? Can I bring a cake for you today, or some cupcakes for your kids? Can I send a care package to your loved one?’”

She also insisted that people get informed.

"As we are getting engaged in more and more conflicts and the world gets less and less safe, it’s our responsibility as American citizens and American people to support our service members and also to pay attention to the conflicts that they are engaged in,” Jane stated.

Jane said she has felt the love from Oklahomans after her husband's death six years ago and will continue to advocate for fallen soldiers and their families in his honor. 

