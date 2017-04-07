Tulsa Woman’s Home Used As Fake Listing In Airbnb Scam - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Woman’s Home Used As Fake Listing In Airbnb Scam

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa woman claims someone put her address on the Airbnb website, advertising a room for rent.

Four people then showed up on her doorstep, looking for their room.

She's not sure who was more surprised to realize a scam was afoot.

Verda says when the first guy showed up asking for Chuck, she sent him away without a thought. But a week later, more people showed up asking for Chuck, and more people showed up the next week. Finally, when the fourth person arrived at her home, Verda had to ask what was going on. 

That's when the woman showed Verda the listing on Airbnb; it was Verda's address, offering a room for rent.

The woman paid $218 for eight nights for two people.

"I just told her, I'm sorry for you,” said Verda. “My heart goes out to you, but I don't have the resources for this."

Verda has no idea who Chuck is or how he picked her address and said the room he shows on the ad is not a room anywhere in her house.

She just wants her address removed from the site so strangers quit showing up on her doorstep.

"I wouldn't say it makes me afraid,” she said. “I just trust in God, but it unsettled us."

Airbnb says to avoid being scammed, never pay the host directly, never wire them money, only pay through the website.

Only communicate with the host through in-app messaging and look for the superhost badge, which means that person has met the highest standards.

"It's just not the same world it used to be,” said Verda. “Tt's too bad, too bad you can't trust people."

We sent some emails to Airbnb but never heard back.

But there is good news; Verda said it looks like her address is no longer on the website. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.