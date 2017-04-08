Police: Two Tulsa QuikTrip Robberies, A Week Apart, May Be Relat - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Police: Two Tulsa QuikTrip Robberies, A Week Apart, May Be Related

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police are trying to determine whether an armed robbery at an east Tulsa QuikTrip early Saturday may be related to an armed robbery of another east side QuikTrip a week ago.

Officers were called to the QuikTrip in the 3100 block of South 129th East Avenue at 1:35 a.m.

The store's clerk told police two men, one armed with a knife, entered the store and demanded money from the safe.  After getting the cash, both men ran south from the store.

Police say the suspects' description and weapon used is very similar to an armed robbery of the QuikTrip in the 12900 block of East 21st Street on April 1st.

4/1/2017 Related Story: Two Men Rob Tulsa QuikTrip Armed With A Knife

Police K-9 officers tracked the suspects' scent for several blocks but failed to find anyone.

Officers say in both robberies, the clerks, who were not injured, were the only ones in the store at the time.

