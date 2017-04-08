Tulsa Suspect Shot In The Groin Trying To Steal Man's Sneakers

Police say a robbery suspect is in a Tulsa hospital after they said he was shot in the groin trying to take another man's Air Jordan sneakers late Friday.

Officers said the robbery attempt happened in the parking lot of the Western Pine Apartments in the 2400 block of South Maybelle just before 11 p.m.

Police Cpl. Eric Spradlin said the victim was walking when he was confronted by three suspects. One of the men demanded the victim's shoes.

Cpl. Spradlin says the victim then scuffled over a gun which went off, hitting the suspect in the groin. He says the other two suspects ran off.

Officers found two guns on the ground at the scene.

Police K-9 officers tracked the other two suspects, but could not locate them.

Cpl. Spradlin says the victim was interviewed by investigators at the police station. He says the suspect has not yet been arrested.