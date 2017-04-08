Pittsburg County Authorities Locate Four Missing Teens

Authorities in Pittsburg County say they've located four teenage girls who went missing Friday afternoon from the community of Canadian.

Pittsburg County Emergency Management posted photos of the four teens, Alicia Bristol, Destiny Scott, Cierra Kiesweter and Jorjia Spradley on its Facebook page early Saturday.

All four were between the ages of 13 and 14.

Authorities thanks everyone who helped to look for the teens.