Police Chase, Arrest Tulsa Shoplifters With Toddler In Front Seat

News: Crime

Police Chase, Arrest Tulsa Shoplifters With Toddler In Front Seat

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police say two women were arrested after they allegedly stole merchandise from a Tulsa store Friday evening, then ran from officers with a two-year-old child in the front seat.

Officers say Jasmine Davis, 23, and Jazlynn Washington, 18, took about $1,000 in items from the Kohl's store on 71st Street.

Police said a nine-month pregnant loss prevention officer tried to stop the pair, but officers said Davis and Washington started punching her as they ran out of the store.

Police arrived, found the suspect's vehicle in the parking lot and attempted to stop them.  After a short chase, the suspects turned into a dead end street near the 5800 block of South Garnett.

Inside the car, officers found a toddler sitting in the front seat without child seat or seat belt.

EMSA paramedics treated the loss prevention officer but did not take her to the hospital.

Jasmine Davis and Jazlynn Washington were booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including grand theft, eluding and child endangerment.

