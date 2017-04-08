Suspected Tulsa Bank Robber Leaves Empty-Handed - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Suspected Tulsa Bank Robber Leaves Empty-Handed

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police are looking for a man who attempted to rob a south Tulsa IBC bank branch Saturday afternoon but left without any cash.  

Officers said the man walked up to an employee in the bank's lobby at 2808 East 101st Street with a note demanding money.   

That employee told the man he couldn't access the money, so the man left the bank and ran across the street. 

Police believe he got in an older model silver car with front end damage, a primer colored hood, and a newer Oklahoma license plate, possibly reading AXP-406.

"It's kinda scary,” said Jessi Greer.

Greer said her husband Samuel is a sales associate at IBC Bank and texted her right away. 

The text read in part: "Hey just letting you know someone tried to rob us, I'm fine just don't want you to freak out."

While an officer worked to collect DNA from the door handle and others investigated, Greer waited to see her husband who she just married about a month ago. 

"My wife duties, I need to make sure he's alright,” Greer stated.

Tulsa police are looking for a white man in his 20s, about 5'8" and athletic. He was last seen wearing a black ball cap, white sunglasses, a black jacket with white stripes, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

No matter where he is, Greer said she's just thankful her husband is alright. 

"God protected him,” said Greer. “We actually prayed this morning about him always being protected at work." 

Officers say the man didn't get away with anything, and they're hoping possible surveillance video from nearby businesses could help track him down. 

If you think you see the man police are looking for, you're asked to call crime stoppers at 596-COPS.

