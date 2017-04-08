Tulsa Man Arrested After Leading Trooper On Chase - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Man Arrested After Leading Trooper On Chase

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa man was arrested after leading an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper on a chase Friday. 

OHP says 31-year-old Michael Hamilton was driving eastbound when he crossed over the lane lines and also the yellow lines. 

When trooper Jason McCarthy initiated a traffic stop, Hamilton sped up his vehicle and changed lanes.

McCarthy then activated his siren and notified his dispatcher that he was in pursuit. OHP says Hamilton then began driving recklessly, reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour. 

Hamilton almost struck several semis and the center dividing wall during the pursuit.

While trying to get off the turnpike at the Adair exit ramp, the Saturn struck another vehicle in the rear. OHP says the Saturn then became disabled due to the damage it sustained in the collision. 

McCarthy then ordered Hamilton out of the car at gunpoint and he complied. The trooper spotted two shotguns on the driver's floorboard. He then arrested Hamilton without any further incident.

When McCarthy searched Hamilton, Hamilton let it be known that he had drugs in a prescription glasses case in his front pocket. The trooper retrieved the case and found syringes, a snort straw, a glass smoking device and a small baggie containing a white crystal substance that Hamilton said was methamphetamine.

McCarthy confiscated three firearms from the vehicle, all three missing their serial numbers.

Hamilton told the trooper that he had never been issued a license and a license history was unable to be found by OHP.

The victim's car was occupied a couple and their two-year-old son. The woman complained of minor injuries but refused treatment at the scene.

After being transported to the hospital for a "fit for confinement" exam, Hamilton was transported to the Rogers County Jail. 

