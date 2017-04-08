Fourth Suspect In Payne County Murder Arrested - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Fourth Suspect In Payne County Murder Arrested

Ponca City, Oklahoma -

OSBI special agents say they have arrested a fourth suspect in relation to a homicide late last month.

On Friday evening, agents say they arrested 26-year-old Storm Fields in Ponca City for accessory after the fact in the murder of Michael Hamilton.

Hamilton was murdered inside a Stillwater home on March 28th. His body was dumped and burned in rural Payne County early the next morning, according to OSBI.

Agents say they arrested three men within a few days - Greg Guard, Anthony Endrina and Gary Schaffner.

Fields, Guard's girlfriend, helped clean the crime scene and dispose of items associated with the murder, according to OSBI.

She has been booked into the Payne County jail.

