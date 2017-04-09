Warm, Sunny And Windy Conditions With Storm Chances Late - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Warm, Sunny And Windy Conditions With Storm Chances Late

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Bad Hair Day Alert! South winds continue to howl today ahead of the next system that will bring storm chances to parts of Green Country over the next 24 hours.

Those pesky south winds won’t be dying down today, with gusts to 35 miles per hour or even higher once again expected throughout our Sunday. Hang on to your hats! Clouds will also be on the increase, with partly to mostly cloudy skies filling in as the day progresses.

Despite the increase in clouds it still looks like a relatively warm Sunday, with highs ranging from the upper 70s in cloudier areas to lower 80s where we have a bit more sunshine. The daylight hours look primarily dry across eastern Oklahoma, but storm chances will be starting to show up by the end of the day.

A dryline will take shape across western Oklahoma by the late afternoon hours, and there is a slight chance that one or two storms could develop across central and northern Oklahoma by early evening and move into areas west of Tulsa. However, the “cap” in the atmosphere is strong today, meaning storms could struggle to develop and there is a chance that we’ll see very few, if any, storms in the late afternoon to early evening time frame. Nevertheless, IF a storm can develop it would likely become severe with large hail and damaging winds possible, so we’ll be watching it closely!

A better chance of scattered storms arrives later tonight as a weak cold front moves into northeastern Oklahoma. Storms should develop along this front around or after midnight across far northeastern Oklahoma, moving south overnight into Monday morning. A few of these storms could be strong to marginally severe, with hail and strong winds again the primary threats.

The best chance of showers and storms will shift into southeastern Oklahoma during the day Monday, with a few areas of locally heavy rain possible south of I-40 as that weak front stalls out. Behind that front across northeast Oklahoma, we should be getting the week off to quite the pleasant start with highs in the 70s and, thankfully, MUCH lighter winds!

Areas of clouds and mild temperatures look to hang around for much of the upcoming week as we remain in somewhat of an unsettled weather pattern. Rain chances do look to increase again sometime late Wednesday into Thursday with our next storm system. And there are also signs that showers and storms could be hanging around into Easter weekend as well, so we’ll watch that closely!

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.