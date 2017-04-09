Police: Wife, Kids Escape Abusive Tulsa Husband - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Police: Wife, Kids Escape Abusive Tulsa Husband

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A man is in jail after Tulsa Police say he held a knife to his wife while she was holding their 1-year-old child.  Officers arrested Gilberto Alejandro on a complaint of assault with a deadly weapon. Police said he threatened to kill his wife inside their north Tulsa home. 

The victim told police Alejandro is the father of the 1-year-old child she was holding, along with two other kids. She also told investigators he has an extremely abusive past.

At the scene - police found the knife and "one of the bedroom doors almost completely broken in half" - which Alejandro admitted to an officer he did.

Officer said while Alejandro was destroying the house, the woman and three children escaped through a bedroom window.

The 32-year-old man also had an outstanding warrant in Missouri.

