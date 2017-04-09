Police Say Distracted Tulsa Driver Hits, Kills Pedestrian - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Police Say Distracted Tulsa Driver Hits, Kills Pedestrian

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police said a man was struck and killed Sunday morning after his pickup ran out gas on a busy street.

Police tell us Charles Hughes and a passenger were westbound in the 1100 block of West 71st Street near the Tulsa Hills Shopping Center when their truck ran out of gas. The two men left the truck in the right hand turn lane and walked to a nearby gas station, according to police.  

Officers said it appears the men were standing on the driver's side of the truck putting gas in the tank when they were hit by a Ford Explorer. An officer at the scene said the SUV driver was coming up on the hill and was distracted by his phone.

Hughes, 40, was killed. His passenger, who hasn't been named, was severely hurt.

Tulsa police identified the SUV driver as 48-year-old Jorge Cabezas.

"It is unknown at this time what charges may be filed," records show. No arrests have been made. TPD's fatality response unit is investigating.

