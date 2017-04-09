OSBI: Rogers County Woman Jailed After Child Dies Of Overdose

A Chelsea woman was arrested after the death of her 12-year-old granddaughter from an apparent drug overdose, records show. Velva Diana Patteson is currently being held on a complaint of felony child neglect.



Police say the woman left her granddaughter in a car overnight and even took her in the car to the grocery store the next day despite her being unconscious.



An arrest report states Patteson's granddaughter Alexis spent Thursday night in her home in the 500 block of West 6th Street. Patteson found the girl in a drunken stupor on the couch in the living room around 5 p.m. Friday, April 7, police said



Patteson took Alexis to the home of the girl's mother, Jennifer Spurlock, in Foyil where they could not get her to wake up, police said. The mother told Patteson to take the child back to Chelsea, and the girl was left in the car overnight where Patteson told police she checked on her every hour.



Police said the girl was still asleep in the car on Saturday, April 8, when Patteson, the mother and another juvenile drove her to Claremore where they shopped for groceries. Patteson finally called 911 from the parking lot and told medical personnel the girl took a bottle of her medication, according to police.



The child was pronounced dead at the Claremore hospital Saturday afternoon.



Police said Patteson failed to get any medical help for the child or take her to the hospital. The mother denied knowing the girl swallowed medication until paramedics were called to the parking lot, according to the report.

The report does not state what the medication was or how the child got it.