OSBI: Rogers County Woman Jailed After Child Dies Of Overdose - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

OSBI: Rogers County Woman Jailed After Child Dies Of Overdose

Posted: Updated:
Velva Diana Patteson mug shot. Velva Diana Patteson mug shot.
CHELSEA, Oklahoma -

A Chelsea woman was arrested after the death of her 12-year-old granddaughter from an apparent drug overdose, records show. Velva Diana Patteson is currently being held on a complaint of felony child neglect.
 
Police say the woman left her granddaughter in a car overnight and even took her in the car to the grocery store the next day despite her being unconscious. 
 
An arrest report states Patteson's granddaughter Alexis spent Thursday night in her home in the 500 block of West 6th Street. Patteson found the girl in a drunken stupor on the couch in the living room around 5 p.m. Friday, April 7, police said
 
Patteson took Alexis to the home of the girl's mother, Jennifer Spurlock, in Foyil where they could not get her to wake up, police said. The mother told Patteson to take the child back to Chelsea, and the girl was left in the car overnight where Patteson told police she checked on her every hour.
 
Police said the girl was still asleep in the car on Saturday, April 8, when Patteson, the mother and another juvenile drove her to Claremore where they shopped for groceries. Patteson finally called 911 from the parking lot and told medical personnel the girl took a bottle of her medication, according to police.
 
The child was pronounced dead at the Claremore hospital Saturday afternoon.
 
Police said Patteson failed to get any medical help for the child or take her to the hospital. The mother denied knowing the girl swallowed medication until paramedics were called to the parking lot, according to the report.

The report does not state what the medication was or how the child got it. 

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.